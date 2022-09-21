Charity gala fun day at Gordon RDA

The day will include demonstrations, magic, games and more.

There will be a ridden demonstration of the therapy at Gordon RDA, pony experiences, demonstrations, magic, games and competitions, craft stalls, face painting, a variety of catering, it’s going to be a fun packed day out for all the family.

Gordon RDA’s mission is ‘to use horses to improve the lives of individuals with physical, intellectual or mental health difficulties and challenges’. Gordon RDA provides equine therapy and training which has benefited hundreds of children and adults not only physically but also mentally, building their confidence and bringing them a great sense of achievement through the unique bond they develop with the horses and ponies. Some of Gordon RDA’s riders have even represented their country in the Paralympics and the Special Olympics winning numerous medals including several golds.

A Gordon RDA spokesperson said: “We are so proud of all of our riders and volunteers, they make Gordon RDA what it is. We really wanted to show case what we do by hosting this open day. We offer ridden and non-ridden therapies and training and having an open day is a great way for people to find out more about what we do and meet the ponies that support our riders. We also hope to raise some much-needed funds as the day to day running costs have increased dramatically over the last few years. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Tweeddale for a great day out.”

Gordon RDA was started the 1970s as a very small activity in a local riding school. As Gordon RDA grew, it moved around a number of venues, until in 1993, it relocated to its present purpose-built facility at Tweeddale.

Gordon RDA is a member of the National Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), and of the Grampian and Highland Regional RDA. Gordon RDA is a registered Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SC028676).