Charity asking Falkirk district residents to make quilts for homeless

Quilters in Falkirk district are being invited to make patchwork quilts, throws and cushions for homeless young adults.

The Quilts Make Homes initiative will also benefit those who have experienced the care system and are supported by Falkirk-based health and wellbeing charity LinkLiving.

The campaign was created by Sheena Stone, LinkLiving’s head of fundraising, who is a quilter herself.

Sheena said: “I was inspired to launch this campaign by finding out about the Canadian Red Cross quilts that were sent to the UK after WWII for those who had nothing, having lost their homes and possessions through the trauma of bombing.

“In this appeal, we are inviting the quilters of Scotland to make quilts and cushions to gift to the young people LinkLiving supports, who have often experienced a range of traumas, to help make their properties feel more like their home. We support these young people to live independent lives and they often come to us with very little of their own. Most will not be in contact with family members who might have made something for them.

“I thought it would be amazing to be able to give these young people something of their own that has been handmade for them.”

LinkLiving is looking for double and single bed quilts, throws and cushions in designs appealing to young people aged 16 to 25 and for children up to eight years old. To get involved, visit www.linkliving.org.uk/quilts.