Chapelton Bike Ride raises £6,000 for sensory loss charity

North east cyclists took on a gruelling challenge in hot weather to raise vital funds for a local charity that supports people with sensory loss.
By Dawn Renton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:44 BST
Chapelton Bike Ride has become a key fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar. (Pic: Rory Raitt)Chapelton Bike Ride has become a key fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar. (Pic: Rory Raitt)
Chapelton Bike Ride has become a key fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar. (Pic: Rory Raitt)

The annual Chapelton Bike Ride, organised by North East Sensory Services (NESS) in conjunction with Elsick Development Company, and supported by Stonehaven Cycling Club, was held on Sunday, September 3.

Over 150 people completed the 12-mile or 46-mile routes, raising more than £6,000 for the charity.

It takes the total amount raised by the event to more than £47,000 over the past seven years.

Donations go directly to helping NESS support thousands of people with sight and hearing loss across the north east to live as independently and confidently as possible.

Chapelton Bike Ride is sponsored by Places for People and has become a key fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar.

There was also support from Brio Retirement Living, Acumen Financial Planning, A&A Civils, A&J Stephen builders, AB Wellness, AJC Scotland, Easy Landscapes, MGA Architecture, Mission 10, Snowdrop Developments, Sports Turf Services and Thomson Gray.

Aberdeenshire’s Bannerman Butchers provided finishers with burgers, sausages, and bacon rolls, and Namaste Deli handed out vegetarian and vegan lunches.Stonehaven Cycling Club managed the route with the help of volunteers from the local community.

Lorraine Middleton, community fundraising coordinator with NESS, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all the amazing cyclists who competed in the Chapelton Bike Ride to raise funds for NESS, and for the fantastic support of the team behind Elsick Chapelton.

“The money raised each year goes towards our Added Value Services, enabling NESS to help people with sensory loss face and overcome challenges and live as independently as possible.

“There is always a fantastic community atmosphere around the event and this year was no different.

“It couldn’t go ahead without the support of the community, and we are grateful to our sponsors, volunteers and supporters who put in so much work behind the scenes to make it such a great success.”

