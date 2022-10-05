Chapelton Bike Ride raises a ‘brilliant’ £40,000 for local charity

Chapelton Bike Ride raised £40,000 for NESS.

Starting from Chapelton’s Hume Square on Sunday morning, almost 100 cyclists of all ages completed either the 46-mile or 12-mile routes through local countryside to raise funds for NESS, which provides vital support for people with sensory loss in the region.

Lynn Batham, NESS Community Fundraising Co-ordinator and organiser of the Chapelton Bike Ride, described the fundraising total as ‘brilliant’.

“This means so much for us as a charity,” she said. “To have raised more than £40,000 in just six years is phenomenal and very much appreciated.

"The money raised each year goes towards our Added Value Services, enabling NESS to help people with sensory loss face and overcome their challenges to achieve as independent a life as possible and reduce social isolation.

“There is always a fantastic community atmosphere about the Chapelton Bike Ride, with lots of families gathering. NESS received a lot of support on the day and lots of happy people headed off with a prize from the tombola.”

Sponsored by Places for People, Chapelton Bike Ride is now a firm fixture in the Aberdeenshire cycling calendar.

As well as the bike ride, Brio Retirement Living – which is part of Places for People and is creating a development of the new Landale Court retirement community – had organised a 5k walk around Chapelton, which was completed by about 35 people, many of them accompanied by their dogs.

First over the line participants were:

46-mile route:

Dominic Cruickshanks

Chloe Caustin

12-mile route:

Corrie Hillock (1st Junior)

Liam Kerr MSP

Molly McCallum

Susan, Sandie and Eden Harris (Team) (Eden is four-years-old and was in a seat on Mum’s bike).

NESS reaches over 6300 people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee and Moray who are living with a sight and/or hearing loss.