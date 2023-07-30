Changes to Stagecoach bus services across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed the revised network of services which will operate across the North East from Monday, August 21.

The timetable proposals reflect changes to customer demand following the pandemic.

The announcement follows an in-depth review of customer travel patterns, as well as a consultation exercise with customers which has helped shape the final timetables.

Services across the Aberdeenshire will be revised, including in areas such as Deeside, Buchan, Stonehaven and Portlethen.

Services in Moray will also see changes, including services 10 and 35, which link Aberdeen, Elgin, Macduff and Inverness.

Most of the changes are in response to changes to travel patterns across the region, especially on key routes linking towns across the region with Aberdeen.

Additionally, there will be changes to certain services operated under contract to Aberdeenshire Council, with new operators taking on a number of routes.

The recent consultation exercise has provided valuable insight and feedback from customers, which has been used to make adjustments to the final timetables.

Over 300 comments were received during the consultation process, which took place online and at in-person events.

Notable changes to the original proposals include the continuation of services to Torphins, following feedback from customers. Furthermore, changes to service 9 and X20 are a direct result of customer comments received during the consultation.

Daniel Laird, Commercial Director for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are incredibly grateful for the feedback received during the consultation process.

"Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the region as well as improving the punctuality of the services.

"We will continue to monitor the performance of this new network, especially once the long-awaited bus priority measures in Aberdeen city centre come into effect later this year.”