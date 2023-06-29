Change in leadership at Aberdeenshire Council

At Thursday’s Full Council meeting, Scottish Conservative and Unions Cllr for the Ellon & district Ward Gillian Owen was appointed as leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

All change: Cllr Owen has replaced Cllr Findlater as leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

It followed the removal of councillor Mark Findlater as leader after being ousted by fellow Tories at the AGM of the local Conservative party in May.

Cllr Owen said: “It is a great honor and a personal and professional privilege to become the Leader of Aberdeenshire Council. Having been a Councillor for the Ellon & District Ward since 2007 and in 2012 I became the chair of Scrutiny and Audit Committee and then in 2017 of Education Children Services Committee, I feel I have been able to see the Council and all we do every day, from all angles.

“From the vital local aspects of our work at an area level, to the important work undertaken through scrutiny and audit to the significant policy work led forward by a large policy area such as education and children's services. I believe this wide-ranging experience will support me well as Leader.

"Over the past five years as a policy chair, I have worked hard to operate in a consultative, collegiate manner across the Chamber, seeking consensus where we can - and where we cannot, ensuring disagreement and debate are undertaken in an appropriate, respectful manner. I will seek to continue to work in this way as Leader. I would like to thank all my colleagues who have supported me and who have now entrusted me to begin my tenure as Council Leader.

“I will work hard on behalf of you all and most importantly on behalf of all the people of Aberdeenshire.”

Mark Findlater said: “I rise in support of Cllr Gillian Owen’s nomination for the position of Leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

“This year is going to be harder so we must all get behind our chosen Leader. We have steered this Council up the mighty mountains and across the deepest seas. Lets see what we 70 good Aberdeenshire Cllrs can do.

“I am now a past leader of the Council just like Cllr Jim Gifford and Cllr Anne Stirling, we must use our experience of the lonely position to support Gillian for the next four years.