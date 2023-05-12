All Sections
Centre Stage back for a night of music

Alasdair Corbett may be down under enjoying the sun, but that hasn’t stopped Centre Stage Productions from producing yet another night of fantastic music.

By Morag Kuc
Published 12th May 2023, 12:12 BST

Oh What a Night will be taking to the stage at Peterhead Community Theatre on Saturday (May 20), and a host of local talent from across the north-east will be performing hits from all musical genres.

If you haven’t seen this show before then you’ve missed out on a fantastic night’s entertainment.

So, to ensure you don’t miss out again, there’s still time to buy your ticket for this weekend’s show.

​Oh What a Night will be raising funds for MND Scotland.
​Oh What a Night will be raising funds for MND Scotland.

Tickets are priced just £9 each, plus booking fee, and are available now via the new online sales page at www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterhead

All funds raised on the night will be going to the show’s chosen charity, MND Scotland.

MND is a progressive, life-shortening illness, and there is currently no cure for the disease.

However, symptoms can be managed to help you live the best quality of life possible and make memories with your loved ones.

We’ve all seen the story of rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, which has raised awareness of this terrible disease.

MND Scotland is the leading charity in Scotland providing care and support to people affected by Motor Neurone Disease as well as funding vital research into finding a cure.

Saturday’s show will give you the chance to help by donating to this fantastic charity, so don’t miss out and get your ticket now.

