Centre Stage back for a night of music

Oh What a Night will be taking to the stage at Peterhead Community Theatre on Saturday (May 20), and a host of local talent from across the north-east will be performing hits from all musical genres.
If you haven’t seen this show before then you’ve missed out on a fantastic night’s entertainment.
So, to ensure you don’t miss out again, there’s still time to buy your ticket for this weekend’s show.
Tickets are priced just £9 each, plus booking fee, and are available now via the new online sales page at www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterhead
MND is a progressive, life-shortening illness, and there is currently no cure for the disease.
However, symptoms can be managed to help you live the best quality of life possible and make memories with your loved ones.
We’ve all seen the story of rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, which has raised awareness of this terrible disease.
MND Scotland is the leading charity in Scotland providing care and support to people affected by Motor Neurone Disease as well as funding vital research into finding a cure.
Saturday’s show will give you the chance to help by donating to this fantastic charity, so don’t miss out and get your ticket now.