Rangers and Celtic fans have been seen fighting outside Hampden Park ahead of Sunday’s cup final game between the two teams.

Police are investigating a large disturbance outside the stadium which broke out at 9am on Sunday.

Videos on social media have showed two large groups of rival fans approaching each other on Somerville Drive, with a small number of police trying to intervene and separate them.

A traffic cone is thrown between the two groups, who are later seen running along the road after fighting starts.

Rangers and Celtic players take part in a minute's applause. The build-up to the Scottish League Cup final has been marred by fighting between the fans of both clubs. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Close to 25,000 fans of each team were set to descend upon Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final, with kick-off at 3pm.