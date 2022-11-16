Celebrations and charity boost as ANM Group raise £166,500 in 150th year

ANM Groups 150th anniversary celebrations drew to a close on Saturday, November 5 when over 400 people gathered at Thainstone Exchange to celebrate the Group’s 150th year milestone, with a grand total of £166,500 raised for charity.

Jacqui Murray, Sandra Mcintosh, Louise Norrie, Katie McRobbie, Jenna Simpson, Robin Holden and Tammy Main.

The Thainstone based Group have been fundraising throughout the year to support three local charities, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House, and Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Highlights from the evening included a charity auction with ANM’s own auctioneers Scott and Fraser Chapman leading events. The night also included the draw of the brand-new PRO Series PS 18 23 H trailer kindly donated by local manufacturer Stewart Trailers.

Since the tickets launched, over 1,800 tickets have been sold. James and Mandy Stewart of Stewart Trailers drew the winning ticket and the winner of the trailer was John Rogie, Netherton Farm, Tarland.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group Chief Executive said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown . A huge thank you to all our supporters, those who attended and participated in the auction and by the kind donations from the sponsors of the evening. The amount raised is testament to the generosity shown and has surpassed our goal to raise £150,000 in our 150th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone who supported the evening including James and Mandy Stewart of Stewart Trailers whose trailer donation contributed significantly to our fundraising totals. We are thrilled to be able to present such a sizeable amount to Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House, and Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).”

Alan Hutcheon, Director ANM Group said: “The event was a huge success, attracting over 400 people to the Thainstone centre from the northeast and further afield and a huge thank you to everyone involved.