Celebrating the best of the region’s food and drink producers for 2023

The achievements of businesses in north east Scotland’s innovative food and drink manufacturing industry are set to be recognised in June.

Judges Christie Clinton of ALDI, Gregor Maclean of Huffman’s, and Lauren Ingram of Lomond Foods (Pic: Karen Murray)

The region is a powerhouse of Scotland's food and drink industry with premium produce from land and sea, ambitious startups, scaling businesses and global brands leading in sustainable manufacturing and premium market development.

The North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the sector, from ambitious new starts to global brands. This year saw 30 producers reach the finals of these prestigious Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the Awards are open to all food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – which together account for more than 20% of Scotland’s sector output excluding whisky and employ more than 22,000 people.

The Awards cover 11 categories that reflect the breadth of the industry in the region, which is synonymous with premium produce from land and sea. They cover all aspects of business from Best New Product, Best Distilling and Brewing through to Sustainability, E-commerce and Operational Excellence.

Shortlisted businesses have the opportunity to meet with the judges and gain valuable feedback and insight from the judging panel. Pitching to industry experts, influencers and buyers is a key part of the Awards process and a great way for emerging businesses to make new connections and get their products in front of buyers.

The 2023 finalists are: Amity Fish Company Ltd, Angus & Oink, Associated Seafoods Ltd, Barra Castle Ltd, Braemar Chocolate Shop, Brew Toon, Burnside Brewery, Cabezon Beverage, Coco Caramel, Dean’s of Huntly Ltd, Dip Club UK, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, Farmlay Eggs, Glenkindie Pantry, Joseph Robertson (Aberdeen) Ltd, Kilted Chef Ltd, Mackie’s of Scotland, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Limited, Macphie Ltd, Mearns Chilli Farm, Mearns Marmalade, Reynolds Corporate & Cocktail, Singularity Sauce Co., SIX°NORTH, Snochery Jocks, Stonehaven Sea Salt Co, Summerhouse Drinks Ltd, the wee Scottish cider company ltd, theplantprep and Vertegrow.

On judging all product categories, Christie Clinton, Buying Director for ALDI Scotland said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the judging process and particularly the opportunity to meet the producers face to face and chat a bit more about their products. The North East is a region rich in outstanding produce and I’m always impressed to see the range of new businesses and innovations coming out of this area. I wish all the finalists good luck for the Awards and well done on reaching this stage.”

The category judging panels this year included senior industry representatives from ALDI Scotland, ESS Energy and Compass Scotland, Huffman’s, Lomond Food Group, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Strachans, SDI, CMS, and Aberdeenshire Council.

A full list is available to view at www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday 9 June at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Tickets are £90pp including VAT and can be booked online at: www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad