Cat carers needed for feline charity in Scotland

Cats Protection Adoption Centres (ACs) and volunteer-run branches throughout Scotland are hoping to recruit fosterers to care for cats in need while they wait to find a new owner.

The branches and ACs need people who can offer a temporary home to one or more cats whilst they get back on their paws.

Cat fostering is hands-on cat welfare volunteering looking after felines on a short-term basis, either in Cats Protection-provided cat pens in the garden or in a dedicated spare room in the home.

Fostering cats while they wait for their forever home can be hugely rewarding and all you need is time, space and a love of cats.

Can you offer time, a lot of love and plenty of chin scratches for a cat in need?

You don’t need extensive cat knowledge or a big house to make a difference.

“Cat fosterers play a vital role in our charity by caring for cats in their own home until a new owner can be found,” said David Paterson-McKearney, the Operations Manager for Scotland.

“Offering a temporary home to a cat in need can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and becoming a volunteer for Cats Protection is a great way to meet new friends – both human and feline!”

A Cats Protection foster cat can be kept indoors in a spare room or in a warm garden pen that we can provide and install for you.

Whether your place is a city high-rise, a busy family home or even near some big roads, you too can help a needy cat get back on their paws.

If you’ve ever dreamt of fostering animals, we cover all the costs of caring for a needy cat, including their food, bedding, bowls, litter, toys, medication or vet visits.

The charity will provide plenty of assistance, training and all required support materials for new fosterers.

All you need to offer is time, a lot of love and plenty of chin scratches.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity and the Scottish branches and Adoption Centres are part of the charity’s nationwide network of around 200 volunteer-run branches and 35 centres that together help around 166,000 cats and kittens each year.