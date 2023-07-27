All Sections
Castles in the sand win prizes for youngsters at Peterhead Scottish Week

The annual Scottish Week Sandcastle Competition proved to be as popular as ever as the town’s Lido beach was filled with budding sand architects.
By Morag Kuc
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

Judges had an extremely difficult time picking the winners. Results were as follows:

Age up to six years – 1 Logan Jernslett and Erin McIntosh (Crayola Town), 2 Lucas Bearie, Alex Wilson, Andrew Smith and Theo McLean (McDonalds), 3 Amelia McLean, Anna Campbell and Isla Campbell (Barbie World).

Seven to 10 years – 1 Bonnie Thain and Freya Buchan (Boat), 2 Sienna Smith and Gracie Mae West (Lighthouse), 3 Jayke Reekie, Myrren Reekie and Gracie Grant (Edinburgh Castle).

Bonnie Thain and Freya Buchan.
Bonnie Thain and Freya Buchan.

11 to 14 years – 1 Louie Buchan, Libby Reid, Georgie West and Willow Buchan (Football Pitch), 2 Sarah Cunningham and Anna Cunningham (Whale), 3 Hollie Coutts, Lois Robertson, Dior Robertson and Lulu Stephen (Row Your Boat).

At least the dog posed for the camera!
At least the dog posed for the camera!
A clever use of seaweed for this pair.
A clever use of seaweed for this pair.
