Castles in the sand win prizes for youngsters at Peterhead Scottish Week

Judges had an extremely difficult time picking the winners. Results were as follows:
Age up to six years – 1 Logan Jernslett and Erin McIntosh (Crayola Town), 2 Lucas Bearie, Alex Wilson, Andrew Smith and Theo McLean (McDonalds), 3 Amelia McLean, Anna Campbell and Isla Campbell (Barbie World).
Seven to 10 years – 1 Bonnie Thain and Freya Buchan (Boat), 2 Sienna Smith and Gracie Mae West (Lighthouse), 3 Jayke Reekie, Myrren Reekie and Gracie Grant (Edinburgh Castle).
11 to 14 years – 1 Louie Buchan, Libby Reid, Georgie West and Willow Buchan (Football Pitch), 2 Sarah Cunningham and Anna Cunningham (Whale), 3 Hollie Coutts, Lois Robertson, Dior Robertson and Lulu Stephen (Row Your Boat).