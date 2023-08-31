All Sections
Castles in the Catto has everyone jumping for joy

Castles in the Catto has raised almost £3000 in aid of Allandale House in Peterhead.
By Morag Kuc
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:05 BST

The successful event, organised by Allandale staff member Kelly O’brien, was held at the town’s Catto Park recently with children enjoying bouncy castle fun on a raft of inflatables, while the adults got to enjoy craft tables, tombola stalls and car boot stalls.

Kelly said: “The day was absolutely perfect, the sun was shining and all the kids were having a great time. Our service users opened the event and also thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"I would like to express thanks to all the helpers and the castle sponsors and to Aberdeenshire Drone Services and to Wayne Clark for helping me bring Castles in the Catto to life.

"We managed to raise an amazing £2882.88 with a donation still to come, which was fantastic.”

