Castle Fraser picks up prestigious Travellers' Choice Award

The National Trust for Scotland teams at Castle Fraser in Inverurie is celebrating a prestigious award wins after receiving TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2023, alongside 21 of the conservation charity’s other special places awarded the same accolade.

Castle Fraser received TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2023 (Pic: NTS)

The awards celebrate visitor attractions that have received consistent positive reviews on TripAdvisor over the previous 12 months.

Scotland’s largest conservation charity, cares for, protects and shares Castle Fraser now and for future generations to enjoy.

The sought-after seal of approval by TripAdvisor puts the National Trust for Scotland places in the top 10 per cent of worldwide visitor attractions.

Katy Neithercut, National Trust for Scotland Operations Manager for Aberdeenshire North, said: “We’re delighted to receive TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2023 for Castle Fraser. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and volunteers at this special place who put in so much effort to make it a memorable experience for visitors who come to see one of Scotland’s largest tower houses and admire its traditional walled garden.

“With a packed scheduled of events taking place from March to December each year including our recent history and archaeology weekends, and upcoming events such as our family Halloween trail, there really is something for everyone to enjoy and create long lasting memories.

"We’re grateful to the National Trust for Scotland members and supporters whose generous ongoing support makes it possible for our charity to continue our vital work to care for, protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage for everyone to enjoy.”

With parts of the property dating back to 1454, Castle Fraser, one of Scotland’s largest tower houses, offers visitors the chance to explore its grand hall and towers, to discover the colourful history of the Fraser lairds. Extensive parkland and trails invite visitors to explore the wider estate for a bit of wildlife spotting, while its traditional walled garden and herbaceous borders provide a more leisurely pursuit for all the family to enjoy.