Care home couple recreate first date for Valentine's Day

Hilda and Louis enjoyed a date at the cinema to celebrate Valentine's Day

The couple first met as teens at St. Peter’s church.

Louie, a choir boy at the time, charmed Hilda with his angelic singing voice before inviting her out for a trip to the local cinema.

The pair are now recreating this cherished memory after 62 years of happy marriage together.

Supported by the care workers at Renaissance Care’s Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead and the generosity of The Arc cinema, the pair attended a viewing of smash hit musical, Wonka. The trip was complete with a large popcorn and pick ‘n’ mix to share between them.

Hilda said: “Our trip today has brought back so many happy memories for both of us. I was 14 years old when we went on our first date to the pictures and I’m still just as in love with Louis now as I was back then.

“Thank you to all the staff at Wyndwell and The Arc who supported us to make this new memory together. I’ll cherish it forever.”

Louis, a retired policeman and ex-army officer, has long been a true romantic, loving to surprise Hilda with grand gestures. In 1961, he swept Hilda off her feet by planning a surprise wedding during a break from his military service in Singapore.

Hilda said: “We used to try to spend as much time together as possible when Louis was back from his duties, so we were on a bus back from a day trip to Aberdeen together when he asked me if I knew what was going to happen tomorrow. I said I had no clue – we didn’t have anything planned. To my surprise, he had arranged for us to be married!”

The pair wed in the church where they first met and celebrated the union with a meal at the local Waverly Hotel, accompanied by six of their closest friends and family. They went on to have two sons together, Allan and Raymond, and now share three lovely grandchildren.

On the secret to a long and happy life together, Hilda said: “There is no magic secret. Marriage is about being honest with each other and knowing how to compromise. Though, it definitely helps if the man can just admit that his wife is always right!

“You must enjoy your time together – life is full of ups and downs. Celebrate the good times. Go on adventures together and make hundreds of happy memories to look back on.”

Lynne Anderson, care home manager of Wyndwell said: “It’s been so lovely hearing about Hilda and Louis’ romance. The pair are a shining example of true love. Once we found out that they actually had their first date in the local cinema, we knew we had to take them back!

“Many of our residents are long-standing members of the community with close ties to the village and surrounding towns. It’s important to us that we stay connected with the local community and support residents to explore these special memories.”

Wyndwell care home is a long-established home on the harbour of Peterhead, situated in the heart of the town.