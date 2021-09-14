Campsie Drambuie: Ram sells for astonishing £65,000

The much sought after ram was bought for a record-breaking £65,000 at Kelso Ram Sales on Friday by John Elliot, of Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso, and Ken Hodge, from the Greenarch flock at Earlston.

Speaking after the purchase, John said: “There’s two times people sell sheep – as ram lambs or a year older as a shearlings - and this is the highest price ever paid at Kelso for a texel shearling.

Campsie Drambuie at Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso.

"When we saw him he was everything we were looking for. He had great size and he was visually attractive and had a good performance index.

"We knew he was going to make money because he was the best we’d ever seen. I believe there were four parties grouped together bidding against us.”

The UK record for a texel shearling ram is £110,000.

