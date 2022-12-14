Calls for return of timetabled Insch bus service

It has been revealed that more than half of Insch residents would prefer a timetabled bus service to the current Ready2Go on-demand service.

Councillor Sam Payne will be campaigning for a timetabled service in Insch to be reinstated.

The Ready2Go service was introduced in August 2021 on a one-year pilot basis and was extended for a second year in 2022.

The on-demand service replaced a number of timetabled bus services in the Garioch area, including connecting Insch and Inverurie.

New data from an Aberdeenshire Council survey of Insch residents has revealed 55 per cent of respondents would prefer a timetabled bus service, and 63 per cent of respondents were unable to book the trips they wanted to.

Scottish Conservative Councillor, Sam Payne, said: “The Ready2Go bus service has been a fantastic asset, connecting rural communities across Garioch.

"However there are continued issues with the service in the Insch/Oyne corridor.”

“I am calling for the Ready2Go service to be withdrawn from the Insch area, and a timetabled service to be supported and reinstated.

"I will be campaigning for this and encouraging my colleagues to do the same.”

“The Ready2Go Service is the top issue raised in my inbox.”

Councillor Payne continued: "Earlier in the year my own survey revealed the discontent with the service.