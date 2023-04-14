Call to reverse SNP’s decision not to dual A90 between Ellon and Peterhead

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has written to the new transport minister, Kevin Stewart, urging him to reverse the SNP’s decision not to dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

First Minister Humza Yousaf appointed the Aberdeen Central MSP to take on the transport brief in his new-look government. Now in post, the north-east politician is being urged to look again at the government’s recent controversial decision to axe the proposal for good.

Speaking last month, former transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed the route will not be dualled despite a pledge from former First Minister Alex Salmond in 2007. The revelation came just weeks after Nestrans commissioned work to review and update previous studies on the A90(N) and A952 Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh corridors.

In his letter to Mr Stewart, Mr Duguid urged him to do the right thing and improve the route through methods including road straightening, crawler lanes or by fully dualling it.

​David Duguid highlighted the safety record on the route when calling for a reverse of the decision.

He said: “As a politician based in the north-east, I am sure Kevin Stewart will have used the A90 north of Ellon on multiple occasions seeing the dangers for himself first-hand. It would therefore be inconceivable for Mr Stewart to turn his back on upgrading the road which in its present state is a death trap.

“Kevin Stewart must make the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead a priority in his new role for the sake of communities who face this terrifying road on a daily basis.”

Figures from Police Scotland show seven people have died and another 49 have been injured in collisions on the road north of Ellon over the last three years.

Mr Duguid’s letter added: There was a great deal of local disappointment at Jenny Gilruth’s declaration in the chamber that there would be no dualling of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead. Even without the need to improve and upgrade the route, the standard of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead and onwards to Fraserburgh leaves a lot to be desired. Sadly, the safety record on this route also speaks volumes .

"My constituents and I would respectfully ask you to take the opportunity of your new appointment to rethink the decision against dualling the A90 north of Ellon.”