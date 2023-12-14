Call for roundabout to replace dangerous junction

David Duguid MP has written to Scotland’s transport minister urging the SNP Government to replace the A90’s Toll of Birness junction with a roundabout after a man was injured and the road was closed for more than eight hours following a collision involving two lorries and a car.

The Banff and Buchan MP attended a meeting with Nestrans to discuss the transport’s body’s new A90(N)/A952 Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh Appraisal.

Consultants Stantec have been appointed to update the previous studies which examined the case for making improvements to the A90(N) and A952 corridors from Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A “story map” website is now being developed along with an online survey for businesses and a separate survey for residents. Potential options for improving the road corridors will be brought forward and a case will be presented to the Scottish Government pushing for change.

The Toll of Birness was the scene of another tragic accident earlier this month.

Mr Duguid welcomed the progress from Nestrans and has now written to transport minister Fiona Hyslop urging her to invest in upgrading the Toll of Birness junction to a roundabout as part of wider calls to dual the road between Ellon and Peterhead.

It comes after a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital following a crash between two lorries and a car resulting in the road being closed between the Toll of Birness and Hatton for more than eight hours.

Last December, Ms Hyslop’s predecessor, Jenny Gilruth, said the plan to dual the road was considered but thrown out in favour of measures “to deal with the challenge of climate change” on the road.

It was also absent from the SNP conference in October, marking 16 years since the then-First Minister Alex Salmond pledged to dual the A90 in his first 100 days in office.

Mr Duguid said electronic warning signs on the road were not sufficient to address the “trauma” which was being caused to families by regular crashes occurring on the A90.

In his letter, he said: “On Monday, December 11, I joined a meeting with Nestrans to discuss their latest study. We heard about the longstanding and continued need to dual the A90 and improve the Toll of Birness junction as well as the one at Cortes and how a project website has also been developed with online surveys for residents and businesses. I’m pleased this data will then be used to make a case to the Scottish Government for the road to finally be upgraded.

“What is particularly frustrating however is that the same issues remain which were present in the previous review back in 2016, with very little in the way of actual improvements to show for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge you to give some clarity on if you will back these dualling and roundabout plans from Nestrans, how much you will invest and when we can expect work on upgrading the Toll of Birness.

"This junction, in its current condition, is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a regular basis. I urge you to take action for the sake of these families whose loved ones have been tragically killed or injured between Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh in recent years.