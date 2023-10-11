Call for businesses to get involved in tree replacement programme

SSEN Transmission is investing over £10bn to upgrade the network infrastructure across the north of Scotland between now and 2030 as the region plays a leading role in delivering energy security and net zero.

SSEN Transmission is committed to establishing new woodlands to replace those that are cut down (Pic:Stuart Nicol)

And in doing so, it is inevitable that woodland will be felled along the way, to make space for cables, steel towers and substations – although significant effort is made to keep the need for tree felling to a minimum.

But for every tree felled, SSEN Transmission commit to replant at least one – and often many more – to replace it, establishing new woodlands to replace those that are cut down, and supporting its commitment to biodiversity net gain on all of its projects.

And now, businesses and community groups are being invited to get involved.

Most of the woodlands the lines will pass through are productive conifer forests, which have relatively low biodiversity value. As part of the replanting programme, SSEN Transmission aim to almost exclusively replant with native broadleaves which, in time, will deliver a much higher level of biodiversity than the pre-existing conifer forests, supporting a rich diversity of flora and wildlife.

Calum Murray, SSEN Transmission’s Forester leading on woodland creation, explained: “Not only do we replace trees that are felled, but we also work to develop new woodland that provides specifically for biodiversity gain. At SSEN Transmission we are committed to ensuring that we deliver at least 10% more biodiversity on our projects, whether they cross woodland, peatland, farmland or any other natural habitat. We want to leave our project sites better than we found them.

“Where it’s possible, we work with communities and other local groups to develop woodlands and we’re always keen to hear from anyone who has land that they’d like to develop a woodland on.”

With potentially several thousand hectares of new woodland needing to be developed as part of its ‘Pathway to 2030’ programme, SSEN Transmission is looking to a wider landownership base for potential woodland development areas.

The programme of woodland creation is a multimillion-pound opportunity and the company is looking to engage with businesses that are able to deliver the project collaboratively, through its recently launched framework tender opportunity.

And in considering new woodland projects, SSEN Transmissions takes into account a variety of different benefits and requirements, high on that list of priorities includes:

· Replacing lost woodland as close as possible to the area impacted.

· Projects that offer community benefit - including developing woodland close to towns or helping to enhance a designated landscape.

· Expanding on key habitats such as ancient woodland sites.