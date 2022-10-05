Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm issues scoping report for consultation

A public exhibition will be held in Fraserburgh on November 9.

The report outlines the technologies under consideration for developing the 2GW offshore wind site in the Moray Firth (429km2 designated NE4 in the ScotWind process).

The report also details the work that will be undertaken for the Environmental Impact Assessment which will support the planning application for the project, which is expected to be made in 2024.

Once fully commissioned (expected in 2030), Caledonia will double the Moray Firth’s ability to supply low-cost, low-carbon electricity – with expected capacity meeting the average electricity needs of around two million homes.

Caledonia Project Director Mark Baxter said: “The ScotWind seabed allocation took place at the beginning of the year, and I am pleased that, after just nine months Caledonia is one of the first projects to publish its scoping report – marking an important early milestone in project development.

“The urgent need for new generation, low-cost energy capacity in the UK and Scotland has been prioritised by Governments, and Caledonia is ideally placed to deliver quickly.

“Caledonia’s Scoping Report comprehensively outlines the options being considered to develop the wind farm and the proposed approach to the project's Environmental Impact Assessment.

"We have extensive knowledge, experience and relationships in the Moray Firth, and we look forward to engaging with the individuals, organisations and communities who have an interest in the project.”

The Scoping Report is open to consultation, with a series of public events being held in November: Wick (November 7), Fraserburgh (November 9) and Buckie (November 10).

For those unable to attend in person, an online virtual engagement room will be opened at the end of October. Details will be advertised in dues course.

This public consultation is open until January 1. Responses will not be considered by the planning authorities.