Cala submits plans to build new homes in Inverurie

The first site is at Conglass, Inverurie and would comprise 157 new homes.

The development would be adjacent to the housebuilder’s successful first phase, The Grove at Inverurie, which sold out at the end of 2021 and saw the creation of 43 homes.

The application is for the site’s second and third phases with 25 percent of the proposed homes affordable properties in line with planning requirements.

Cala held a community consultation event in October to provide locals with the opportunity to see plans and share feedback.

Cala is also looking to continue its landmark development at Grandhome in Bridge of Don. The phase would continue to form part of the Grandhome Trust’s overall masterplan for the area which includes 7,000 homes plus commercial space.

Ross Maclennan, Land Director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We are pleased to submit these planning applications which would build on two popular existing Cala developments.

“Our proposed Conglass, Inverurie site would create a new collection of homes after our first phase sold out last year, and our fourth phase at Grandhome would continue Cala’s presence on site as we continue to work with the Grandhome Trust to bring exciting plans for the area to life.

“We look forward to receiving a decision from both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council in due course."

