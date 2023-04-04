Cala encourages pupils to take part in easter egg hunt to raise funds for school

Cults Primary School pupils looking for a fun activity during the Easter school holidays, need to look no further than the Cults Easter egg hunt, hosted by homebuilder, Cala Homes (North).

The free Easter egg hunt runs until April 14.

Cala, which is building at the nearby Friarsfield West development, has partnered with local businesses on North Deeside Road to create an Easter egg hunt throughout the village.

To take part, all you must do is spot all 10 numbered eggs in the windows of the participating businesses to be in with a chance of winning an Easter egg.

Emma Gelati, Marketing Manager at Cala Homes (North), said: “we’re thrilled that our well-loved Easter egg hunt is making its return. This is a great opportunity to take a walk through Cults, check out the brilliant local businesses’ right on our doorstep, and of course it helps keep the kids off all ages occupied, during the school break.

“Not only is it an egg-cellent day out, the local school will also benefit as Cala will donate £5 to the school for every completed entry, so I would encourage everyone to take part.”

Cults Primary School pupils can collect a form from the school, and once all eggs have been found, completed forms can be returned to the Friarsfield West sales office on April 14, between 9am-3pm, in exchange of a chocolate egg.