Buy a small gift for a child asks charity, as Christmas gift stock run low

A north-east charity is asking local people and businesses to buy a small gift to go into its festive Christmas Eve boxes, as its stocks run low in the build-up to Christmas.

AberNecessities aims to distribute over 3,000 Christmas Eve boxes, along with support for urgent basic essentials.

AberNecessities, which supports children living in poverty in Aberdeen city and shire, is aiming to send out Christmas Eve boxes to over 3,000 children who would not otherwise celebrate Christmas, along with urgent, basic essentials.

The individually curated boxes contain cosy and festive gifts to help families enjoy the magic of the season. Each child will receive cosy pyjamas, fluffy socks, an activity, storybook, hot chocolate and a mug, and some fun reindeer food, as well as gifts for Christmas Day.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said that the number of applications from professionals including social workers, health visitors and schools for families in need of basic essentials this year has soared, and the Christmas stocks are running low at charity’s HQ in Dyce.

She said: “Generally, we support over 250 children per month. In November and December, applications have soared and we are now being asked for support for 250 children per week. It is shocking that, with one in five children in our area living in poverty, there are many, too many, families who cannot afford basic essentials so are not able to celebrate Christmas at all.

"For some children, when they hear the words ‘Happy Christmas’ there is nothing at all to look forward to. Our vision is that no child goes without, so with the help of local businesses and local people, we want to ensure every child can experience magic this festive season.”

Danielle is asking the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to share the charity’s Amazon Wish List with colleagues to ensure we can keep up with demand.

She continued: “There are always items we have to buy, especially for the youngest and oldest children so financial contributions are always welcome as they play a huge role in our Christmas campaign. Should people prefer to make a monetary donation, that can be done here, along with gift aid, with all funds raised going directly to AberNecessities.

"We are also excited to share that our new fundraising platform, Enthuse, allows companies or groups of friends to set up their own fundraising page to easily donate to AberNecessities, which is simple and can be great fun.

“The cost-of-living crisis touches us all but is disproportionally affecting families who were already living in poverty. We are hearing stories of Christmas being sacrificed in favour of heating and eating. It only takes a moment for you to think of your own children on Christmas morning to feel the sadness and heartache of that.

"As always, we are incredibly grateful for the kindness of local businesses and individuals who support us. We are hopeful that in these final weeks we can come together to help make sure no child goes without believing in magic.”

The charity’s Amazon Wish List is updated daily with items required urgently, and can be found at www.abernecessities.co.uk/donate