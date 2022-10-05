Busy weekend planned at Methlick

Methlick Harvest Fair takes place this Saturday.

In addition to the Sunday Service the Kirk hosts a superb coffee morning and Farmers Market which takes place this Saturday, October 8 from 10am until 12 noon.

While enjoying teas, coffees and delicious Home baking visitors can appreciate the kirk which each year is decorated so beautifully in the harvest theme.

Folk will also have the chance to buy from the various stalls which includes home baking, preserves, fruit & veg, eggs and porridge oats and more all sourced locally.

In addition Udny Provender (who are now based in Methlick) will be selling their honey, and other goods.

Visitors will be able to get prepared for Christmas at the Bernardo’s stand which will be selling Christmas cards and wrap and other small items.

The Blue Door will also open specially for this event from 10 until 12. (It will also be open on October 24.)

The Blue Door – run by Anita Hazel – is located in the stables next to the kirk and as always customers can pick up a bargain amongst the high quality second hand goods from kitchenware, ornaments, small pieces furniture, items for kids, home ware etc.

All profits will go to Kirk funds and donations of tins, packets etc will be given to Ellon Food Bank.

The kirk will be decorated for harvest thanksgiving.

Eleanor Macalister, who is leading the Sunday service, said: "We look forward to seeing and welcoming as many people as possible over the weekend to Methlick Kirk, the Saturday will be so enjoyable with a wonderful range of delicious home baking and fruit and veg and so much more.

"Our Church service on the Sunday morning will be brimming full of the harvest theme and the congregation will also be able to enjoy the atmosphere of kirk which is always so bonny and beautifully decorated for this particular service.