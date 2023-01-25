Come along to Business Gateway’s Re-Ignition Programme ‘Meet The Advisers’ breakfast events to find out how your tourism, hospitality, retail or service business can get FREE support:

The event will be held on Tuesday, January 31 from 8am to 10am, in Peterhead’s Palace Hotel. Book your free space now https://bit.ly/3XwRZnU

The Re-Ignition programme is funded by the Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery (LACER) Fund through Aberdeenshire Council, and aims to support businesses operating in tourism, hospitality, retail and services, helping them to plan, adapt and grow. Ultimately strengthening local businesses and town centres.

A team of specialists has been brought together to deliver support through networking opportunities, 1-2-1 sessions and digital & innovation support.

Support can be provided across a range of specialisms including:

Strategic planning

Financial understanding/planning

Marketing

Customer service

Review of funding applications

Visual merchandising

Customer persona development

Branding

Sustainability

Specialist advisers can allocate two days of FREE support to businesses, with more time potentially available upon agreement by Business Gateway and Aberdeenshire Council. Further support is also available from Business Gateway’s general advisers team.