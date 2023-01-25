The event will be held on Tuesday, January 31 from 8am to 10am, in Peterhead’s Palace Hotel. Book your free space now https://bit.ly/3XwRZnU
The Re-Ignition programme is funded by the Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery (LACER) Fund through Aberdeenshire Council, and aims to support businesses operating in tourism, hospitality, retail and services, helping them to plan, adapt and grow. Ultimately strengthening local businesses and town centres.
A team of specialists has been brought together to deliver support through networking opportunities, 1-2-1 sessions and digital & innovation support.
Support can be provided across a range of specialisms including:
Strategic planning
Financial understanding/planning
Marketing
Customer service
Review of funding applications
Visual merchandising
Customer persona development
Branding
Sustainability
Specialist advisers can allocate two days of FREE support to businesses, with more time potentially available upon agreement by Business Gateway and Aberdeenshire Council. Further support is also available from Business Gateway’s general advisers team.
There are no application forms to complete, no funding to apply for - the support is readily available and free from now until July 2023.