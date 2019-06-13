Burntisland Civic Week 2019: Everything you need to know

This year’s Burntisland Civic Week promises to be ‘out of this world’, with a jam-packed schedule based around space and science.

The annual event, which will take place between June 14-23, sees local residents and businesses come together to celebrate the town.

In keeping with this year’s space and science theme, there will be a free planetarium set up in the Toll Centre, while there will also be a lecture on the development of the space industry in Scotland, and the Roasting Project will host a workshop on the Science of Coffee.

Click here for a list of events for the opening weekend

This year’s raft race is sure to draw a crowd on Sunday, June 16, as participants compete to cross the bay in homemade crafts, with football tournaments and music also among the highlights.

Local retailers will be decorating their shop windows, which was last year won by the Waverley Cafe on the High Street, with their tribute to the 1970s on the them of Music Through the Decades.

An open mic night will be held at the Sands Hotel, while Des and the Dingoes will be playing live at the beer garden in the Star pub.

And for youngsters, there will of course be the sandcastle competition and scavenger hunt, and Book Bugs library session among other events.

As ever two youngsters have been named king and queen on Saturday, June 15, to take part in a parade along the High Street, before a party on the Links, hosted by Radio Lollipop.

Civic Week chairperson Libby Donovan said: “The committee has been working hard behind the scenes to bring another action-packed programme of events. I’m sure there is something for everyone. Congratulations to the new Summer Queen, Ella Forrest, and King Spencer Davies, and all their royal party who were chosen by Citizen of the Year Willi Henderson. I’m looking forward to seeing the Crowning Ceremony at Burntisland Parish Church and what cosmic characters appear in our Space and Science-themed parade along the High Street. Come along and join in the fun!”