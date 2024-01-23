Burns weekend ‘Blether with Blythe’ announced for Braemar

Actress Blythe Duff will be joined on stage by singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy

‘Blether with Blythe’ — an 'in conversation’ event with the celebrated Scottish star of stage and screen Blythe Duff — takes place on Sunday 28th January from midday in Braemar Village Hall.

Blythe Duff became a household name, playing the character of DI Jackie Reid in TV series Taggart for more than two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a forty year career in the performing arts, she has appeared with the National Theatre of Scotland, co-produced and performed in the James plays at the Edinburgh International Festival and, in recent years, appeared as Minerva McGonagall in the West End Production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The actress will be joined on stage by singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, who will explore Blythe’s life, influences and fascinating career.

January’s event is a collaboration between Braemar-based arts charity the St Margaret’s Trust and the Fife Arms, one of the world’s top boutique hotels which places culture at its heart.

Blythe Duff will also deliver poetry readings at the Fife Arms’ Burns Celebration on Saturday 27th January, with dinner and weekend packages available to book now.

Looking ahead to the events, Blythe Duff said: “I love a Burns supper! What a lovely way to celebrate Burns night.

"It will be such a treat to be in Braemar and to visit the legendary Fife Arms.

“I’m also looking forward to chatting with Fiona Kennedy at our ‘in conversation’ event — it will be so lovely to catch up.

“I’m sure her detective skills will be honed and ready to grill me on pouring the mean streets of Glasgow in the legendary detective series ‘Taggart’ and having recently played the role of Professor in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ in London’s West End.

“Should be a fun afternoon — see you there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer-songwriter and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, who is also a trustee of St Margaret’s Braemar, said: “Robert Burns is celebrated all over the world, but frankly there’s nowhere better to raise a glass to our National Bard than Scotland!

“I’m also looking forward to raising a glass and chatting with celebrated Scots actress, Blythe Duff later this month at the Village Hall in Braemar on the 28th January at 12 noon.

“Blythe is a warm, interesting, thoughtful and lovely person who continues to push boundaries in her working life — from the well-trodden boards of the Citizens and Traverse theatres, becoming a household name for her starring role in Taggart, to new audiences on stage in London’s West End. I’m so looking forward to welcoming her to Braemar.”