Burns lunch for heritage society

Buchan Heritage Society held a Burns Lunch this year to celebrate the Bard.

The move to a lunch date was in response to a Members Survey in September, and it was a resounding success. Not only were numbers up but the guest speakers and entertainers excelled themselves.

The haggis was piped in by Josh the Ninja Piper, carried in by serving wench Liz Ingles and addressed by Peter Chapman. After the Selkirk grace by vice-chairman George Marshal everyone tucked in before the speeches.

The Immortal Memory by Jim Brown from Fettercairn had all in stitches setting the tone, which was carried on by the toast and reply to the lassies by Ian and Wilma Forsyth.

