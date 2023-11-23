Burger King set to be built in Peterhead

Peterhead could welcome Burger King to its list of fast-food establishments.

Owners of the site at the Burnside Business Park on the outskirts of town, CP Properties, have applied to Aberdeenshire Council for a new Burger King drive-thru alongside a Costa Coffee on a site adjacent to Burnside Business Centre. The two units will cover an area of 1800sqft.

However, pizza fans are set to be disappointed as plans for a Domino’s Pizza takeaway on the site have been ditched along with plans for a proposed Screwfix.

Developers made the decision ‘due to the volatility in the retail and restaurant sectors following the pandemic’.

Instead, they are now focusing on their prior plans for the site, which date back to 2019.

In their application papers, they state: “As market conditions have steadily improved there is now a growing demand for drive-thru development as originally proposed.

“Drive-through services are well established in the immediate locality, the site being close to existing KFC, MCDonalds and Starbucks drive-through units adjacent to Invernettie roundabout.

"The proposed drive through units will also be accessible by foot or bicycle from the adjacent business and industrial units which currently make up the surrounding uses dominant within the immediate area.”