Bumper baby show for Peterhead Scottish Week

The event was held at the town’s Palace Hotel and the title of Bonniest Baby for 2022 went to Che Donaldson.
Results were as follows:
3-6 months – 1 William Lorimer, 2 Ty Robertson, 3 Cali Brown.
6-9 months – 1 Cass McKendrick 2 Heidi Douglas, 3 Alex Park.
9-12 months – 1 Ausatin Smith, 2 Blu Lawrence, 3 Emily Robertson.; 12-15 months – 1 Che Donaldson, 2 Harley Ellis, 3 Killian Woods.
15-18 months – 1 Jospeh McAleese 2= Garbriella Middleton, Holly Reid, 3 Hailey Thorne.
3-6 months – bonniest smile (Willliam Lorimer), trendiest baby (Cass McKendrick), brightest eyes (Alexa Beagrie); 12-18 months – bonniest smile (Maisie Alexander) trendiest baby (Killian Woods), brightest eyes (HUgo Ian Deeming).