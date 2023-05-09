Buchanhaven celebrates the Coronation

There was plenty of Coronation fun down at Buchanhaven in Peterhead at the weekend.

The bunting was in full flow for a special Coronation Community Soup and Sweet lunch on Sunday, which ran from 12 to 2pm.

Everyone was invited down to enjoy a selection of homemade soups and puddings and a cuppa and a chat.

Of offer in soups were sweet tattie, leek and cheese, chicken broth, tomato and carrot and corriander, with sumptuous sweets of trifle, Eton mess, apple crumble and custard, cheesecake and jelly and ice cream.

Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Fiona Kennedy (second right) with some of the helpers and Cllr Dianne Beagrie (left).

There were prizes on offer for the best decorated crown and the best dressed royal.

There was also a photo opportunity with King Charles and locals got the chance to best their knowledge with a trivia quiz to win Coronation memorabilia.

And there was even our local royalty in attendance in the form of Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Fiona Kennedy OE, DL.

One of the organisers, Morag Fraser Finnie, said: “There as a fantastic turnout. I think we had more than 80 people in total.

Enjoying their Coronation festivities.

"Everything was free but folk still gave us a donation. It was a wonderful morning.”

Meanwhile, ‘Cuppie n a Claik’ returns on May 11 from 11am to 2pm at Buchanhaven and is open to everyone who enjoys a get-together and a chat.

The idea came about last year when Morag’s husband Ron broke his leg and the only place they could go was down to Buchanhaven pier.

Morag said: “A few of us met up and I took my flask and offered folk a cuppie.

"When I retired in April after 30-plus years at Anna Ritchie School, Helen and I thought we would start ‘Cuppie and a Claik’. We thought maybe once or twice a month, but we are now into week 15.