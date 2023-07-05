All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Zac Goldsmith resigns from government after Partygate criticism

Buchan Offshore Wind awards new contracts

Buchan Offshore Wind, the developer of a major floating offshore wind farm, has recently placed three large advisory contracts, once again confirming its intentions to support businesses with a strong local presence in Scotland.
By Morag Kuc
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

This marks an important step forward within the development process of the project and brings the total value of contracts awarded to date to over £20m.

The three contracts were awarded to Copper Consultancy, who will support onshore and offshore stakeholder engagement and consultation, Natural Power, who will lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment in parallel with their ongoing offshore work, as well as Blackhall & Powis, who will be responsible for property support, including securing land rights for the substation and onshore cabling, after having already successfully delivered fishery liaison and early land assembly support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultants have been selected on their experience and expertise in the successful delivery of offshore wind projects and onshore grid connections, plus their strong understanding of the Scottish renewables sector.

​The contracts are worth more than £1.5m. Pic: BW Ideol/V.Joncheray​The contracts are worth more than £1.5m. Pic: BW Ideol/V.Joncheray
​The contracts are worth more than £1.5m. Pic: BW Ideol/V.Joncheray

Alasdair MacLeod, Project Director at Buchan Offshore Wind commented: “The Buchan Offshore Wind project team continues to engage with National Grid’s Holistic Network Design process and are committed to rapidly progressing both onshore and offshore elements of the project. All three companies bring significant experience and capability to the project team."

Related topics:ScotlandNational Grid