Buchan Offshore Wind awards new contracts

This marks an important step forward within the development process of the project and brings the total value of contracts awarded to date to over £20m.
The three contracts were awarded to Copper Consultancy, who will support onshore and offshore stakeholder engagement and consultation, Natural Power, who will lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment in parallel with their ongoing offshore work, as well as Blackhall & Powis, who will be responsible for property support, including securing land rights for the substation and onshore cabling, after having already successfully delivered fishery liaison and early land assembly support.
The consultants have been selected on their experience and expertise in the successful delivery of offshore wind projects and onshore grid connections, plus their strong understanding of the Scottish renewables sector.
Alasdair MacLeod, Project Director at Buchan Offshore Wind commented: “The Buchan Offshore Wind project team continues to engage with National Grid’s Holistic Network Design process and are committed to rapidly progressing both onshore and offshore elements of the project. All three companies bring significant experience and capability to the project team."