Buchan Offshore Wind awards new contracts

Buchan Offshore Wind, the developer of a major floating offshore wind farm, has recently placed three large advisory contracts, once again confirming its intentions to support businesses with a strong local presence in Scotland.

This marks an important step forward within the development process of the project and brings the total value of contracts awarded to date to over £20m.

The three contracts were awarded to Copper Consultancy, who will support onshore and offshore stakeholder engagement and consultation, Natural Power, who will lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment in parallel with their ongoing offshore work, as well as Blackhall & Powis, who will be responsible for property support, including securing land rights for the substation and onshore cabling, after having already successfully delivered fishery liaison and early land assembly support.

The consultants have been selected on their experience and expertise in the successful delivery of offshore wind projects and onshore grid connections, plus their strong understanding of the Scottish renewables sector.

​The contracts are worth more than £1.5m. Pic: BW Ideol/V.Joncheray