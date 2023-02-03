Buchan Giving Tree grateful for donations

Buchan Giving Tree SCIO has benefited from several donations over the past few weeks.

Longside Churches Together very generously donated cash raised from their festival of trees, Christmas services and ceilidh.

The children of the church also filled penny boxes for the charity and representatives from the churches handed over a cheque for £2,350 to Shona Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a further donation from Apex Church will go towards helping others during the cost of living crisis.

​Longside Churches Together handed over more than £2300.

Shona said: “We are so thankful for the public and friends of the Giving Tree for the most recent financial donations. This helps us to help others.”

Meanwhile, the charity has been very busy of late with a couple of house clearances.

"This means our store is packed again and we invite anyone to pop down and see us on a Saturday morning,” said Shona.

"We have an abundancy of pyjamas, jackets and footwear available and we will be running our cosy campaign where we can help supply the above items.

"We would like to remind folk that we can help with emergency support with the cost of living crisis, including emergency food packs and utility top-ups, should you qualify.

"The store is open on Saturdays from 10am to 12 noon.”