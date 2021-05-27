Brodie MacGregor: Concerns growing for 20-year-old reported missing from Glasgow

Brodie MacGregor was last seen in Rhymer Street near the centre of the city of Glasgow on Tuesday, May 25.

Brodie was last seen wearing blue jeans, black trainers an a beige fawn jacket.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3596 of May 26.

