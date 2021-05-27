Brodie MacGregor: Concerns growing for 20-year-old reported missing from Glasgow

Concerns are growing after a 20-year-old was reported missing from the city of Glasgow.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:54 pm
Brodie MacGregor was last seen in Rhymer Street near the centre of the city of Glasgow on Tuesday, May 25.

Brodie was last seen wearing blue jeans, black trainers an a beige fawn jacket.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3596 of May 26.

