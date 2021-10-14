Ten of our top kebab houses are in the running to be crowned the Best Kebab House in Scotland.

The Oscars of the kebab world, the British Kebab Awards will take place at a glittering ceremony in London on October 26.

They will celebrate that cornerstone of a good night out, the humble kebab – and the heroes who serve them.

Without further ado, these are the Scottish kebab houses which are competing for best in Scotland.

1. Ada Turkish Restaurant, Edinburgh Ada in Edinburgh's Antigua's Street previously won Best Kebab House in Scotland 2019, and is back to reclaim the title. This restaurant also previously won Turkish Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Asian Food Awards. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

2. Best Kebab and Pizza House, Arbroath Best Kebab and Pizza House is a takeaway in Keptie Street, Arbroath, which offers a huge selection of freshly-made kebabs - from adana and iskender, to doner and shish. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

3. Dante's Fish Chips & Kebab, Dumfries Dante's Fish Chips & Kebabs is a takeaway found in English Street, Dumfries, near the English border. Its best-selling doner wrap costs £4.90. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4. Dino's Pizza, Montrose Dino's Pizza in Hume Street, Montrose, is beloved by locals, with one saying: "Best kebab in the town, make that Scotland, make that the world, make that the universe." Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales