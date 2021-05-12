Brit Awards 2021: Lewis Capaldi muted as he turns the air blue with sweary speech at glitzy ceremony

The 24-year-old from Whitburn appeared before the crowd at London’s O2 Arena to present Dua Lipa with the best album prize for her record Future Nostalgia, the final gong of the night.

However, the Someone You Loved hitmaker soon descended into a light-hearted but foul-mouthed rant aimed at the audience, viewers at home and himself.

Soon a mute sign appeared to viewers as Capaldi was repeatedly silenced by the show organisers, in an apparent nod to the common experience on video-calling platforms.

After continuing his foul-mouthed speech, which came after the TV watershed, he added: ‘Hello Brit Awards! That’s where we are. I’m really sorry, I’m reading off a card here. How is everyone doing?”

Earlier in the show, host Jack Whitehall had also been muted during one monologue in which he thanked the key workers in the audience.

Capaldi recently postponed all his 2021 live shows to focus on recording a follow-up to his chart-topping debut album.

But in March he announced he will only return with new music and a supporting tour in 2022.

Alongside Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Arlo Parks, US rockers Haim and Billie Eilish were also among the acts who took home gongs.

The event, which featured an audience of 4,000 people, took place as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme and 2,500 tickets were gifted to key workers from the Greater London area.

