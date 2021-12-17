Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The new eatery made the surprise donation of £100,000 to specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

The donation came from the first week’s takings at the St Andrew Square restaurant, which first opened its doors back in November.

Charity Chairperson, Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, and Director of Fundraising, Deborah Roe, met with Gordon Ramsay on site to thank him personally.

Mr Ramsay said that he and his wife Tana had long been supporters of the cause, and had been witness to fundraising being affected by the pandemic.

Mr Ramsay said: “Tana and I have supported SBH Scotland for many years. Charity fundraising has been badly affected in the last 18 months of the pandemic, and we felt it was important to donate the first week’s takings from our newly-opened Edinburgh restaurant, and make a financial donation to ensure this wonderful charity are able to continue doing amazing work.”

Dr Whiteford said: “Gordon and Tana have been great friends of our charity for nearly two decades, and we cannot thank them enough for the continued support.

Gordon Ramsay, with SBH Scotland Chairperson Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, front, and Deborah Roe, SBH Scotland Director of Fundraising.

“This hugely generous donation from the team at Bread Street Kitchen and Bar, Edinburgh will go a long way to helping us continue to support the families which need it most.”

Mr Ramsay has been Honorary Patron of SBH Scotland since 2003 during which time he has launched an Appeal which built SBH Scotland’s Family Support Centre. As part of his support for the charity he has hosted gala dinners and fundraised.

SBH Scotland provide a lifetime commitment of support and information to all those affected by the rare, complex disabilities of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus including their family members and carers.

Each year they have to raise over £1 million with last year being particularly difficult with a loss of half their usual income.

The latest donation will enable SBH Scotland’s clinical and family support team to provide bespoke 1-2-1 support for babies and children with the conditions as well as family support groups across Scotland.