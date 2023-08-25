WWE star Bray Wyatt. Cr: Getty Images

The wrestling world is in shock after the news that the much loved Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died aged just 36.

Announced on Thursday evening by WWE chief content officer Paul 'Triple H' Levasque, the fellow wrestling hero confirmed that the death of the three-time WWE champion was "unexpected" as the wrestling world went into mourning.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time" said Levasque aka Triple H.

Actor, and former wrestling icon, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, took to Twitter to say he was "heartbroken" over the passing of the popular sports star, adding that he "loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe" stating Wyatt was a "very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

Another iconic wrestler, 14-time world tag team champion Matt Hardy, shared his sadness at the passing of Wyatt, adding: "Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already."

Wyatt is survived by fiancee and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman (JoJo), with who he has four four children, his brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), and his sister Mika.

Who is Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was a professional American wrestler who had followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his father Mike Rotunda, and two of his uncles – Barry and Kendall Windham into the world of professional wrestling.

Born in Brooksville, he made his wrestling debut in the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) back in 2009, where he defeated Brian Jossie and went on to win numerous honours and awards, including the WWE Championship, WWE Universal Championship and WWE Year-End Award for Male Wrestler of the Year in 2019.

The 36-year-old had fought under several monikers, such as Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt death cause

The Mirror report that he died of a heart attack on Thursday 24 August. The report stated: "He died of a heart attack, according to Fightful. It is reported he had heart issues which were exacerbated after he caught COVID, but there was positive progress in his recovery prior to his death."

This appears to have been confirmed by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who confirmed that the 36-year-old had died of a heart attack following on from a Covid infection that exacerbated existing heart conditions. It was reported that after battling a life-threatening illness since February, Wyatt was set for a return to the ring as recently as August 19.