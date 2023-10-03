Braemar set for biggest Folk Festival yet

Braemar is gearing up for its biggest Folk Festival yet, with some of the top names in the traditional music world descending on the Deeside village this weekend (Otcober 6-8).

The festival is filled with live music, workshops and more.

The festival, now in its third year, was shortlisted as Event of the Year at last year’s BBC Trad Music Awards. Previous performers have included global folk legends Peggy Seeger and Dougie MacLean, besides some of Scotland’s hottest upcoming talent.

This year’s festival includes an all-female Friday night main stage line-up of string supergroup Kinnaris Quintet, supported by Scots Singer of the Year Beth Malcolm.

Saturday’s concert features two bands who are really pushing trad music boundaries into brand new territory, with the ever-popular Elephant Sessions and the pioneering Low Light Listening Lounge.

Both main stage concerts are now completely SOLD OUT.

However, there are a number of events still available to book online and free events open to all, including instrumental and singing workshops for all ages and abilities, live music in the local pubs and venues from Friday to Sunday and a guided walk to an acoustic fiddle concert in a bothy on the Invercauld estate.

Organised by the St Margaret’s Trust, the Braemar arts charity which brings top artists to Deeside throughout the year, this year’s festival is generously sponsored by two great businesses with strong local roots – Balmoral Group and Royal Lochnagar.

Braemar Folk Festival Organiser Fergus Mutch said: “We’ve been hard at work for many months now, putting together the biggest programme yet for the Braemar Folk Festival.

“Each year we set our sights even higher and we can’t wait to welcome an incredible line-up of musicians to the village this October.

“Kinnaris Quintet and Beth Malcolm are among the most captivating folk talents in Scotland right now, and we’re spoiled with them both in a doubleheader on Friday night.

“Low Light Listening Lounge will kick Saturday night off with some mellow electro-folk vibes on Saturday night, before the Elephant Sessions – everyone’s favourite trad party band – bring the house down.

“If you’ve missed your chance to book tickets for the main stage events, don’t worry – there are workshops, pub sessions and even music in a mountain bothy and our local distillery for audiences to enjoy.

“As ever, we’re extremely grateful to our sponsors whose generosity makes community-run festivals like ours happen and this year we’re supported by our local distillery Royal Lochnagar and the Balmoral Group.”

Balmoral Group Chairman and Managing Director, Sir James Milne CBE said: “As a company with deep roots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and particularly Royal Deeside, it is a pleasure to be associated with the Braemar Folk Festival.

“The festival is a showcase of all that is great about our region; history, tradition, culture - all set in the breathtaking surroundings of Braemar.”