Braemar Mountain Rescue assist in Community Memorial for Aberdeenshire

BMRT are joined by team members from National Trust for Scotland, image credit: Paul Campbell

The Aberdeenshire Remembering Together project reached a key point in its journey, as the first in a series of memorial benches was installed by Braemar Mountain Rescue at the picturesque Hutchison Memorial Hut.

The team from BMRT, accompanied by members of the National Trust for Scotland, embarked on a 4.5-mile journey leaving from Mar Lodge and heading up the mountainous landscape where they met lead artist Claudia Zeiske, who is currently undergoing her final ‘Mountain to Sea’ walk as part of the project.

A series of 8 benches are set to be placed along key points of a walking journey – including Haughton Park, Kemnay Donside and the Oldmeldrum Housing Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 250km route, starting at the region’s highest point of Ben Macdui, and ending at the lowest in Peterhead, was previously walked by Zeiske in 2022. She met with hundreds of individuals throughout communities on her travels including Aboyne, Ballater and Inverurie, discussing their pandemic experience, all of which ultimately informed the memorials’ final form and location.

BMRT with lead artist Claudia Zeiske at Hutchison Hut with the installed bench. (Pic:Paul Campbell)

Walking outdoors was a key part of many people’s experience of the pandemic, and the collective vision that emerged from the project’s initial phase was creating opportunities to walk across the region. Joining Claudia in realising this project is Aberdeenshire native and world-renowned fiddler, Paul Anderson. Together they also worked with sustainable furniture maker, Chris Nangle. The benches, crafted with sustainable materials by Nangle, will have QR codes fitted that when activated, play original music composed by Anderson, that has captured the stories and emotions that Claudia took from her journeys with local folks.