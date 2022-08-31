Braemar Gathering goes live to a global audience

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's Braemar Gathering will be streamed online.

The Braemar Gathering has a huge global following and this year the organisers are delighted to offer free live streaming of the event for those unable to attend in person.

Live streaming of the event is being trialled this year to help plan and create a more immersive experience for future Gatherings in respect of remote audiences.

Online access will provide an opportunity to project the thrill and excitement live from the Games Park and engage with friends and supporters from around the world who share the Braemar Gathering’s passion for culture, heritage, history and tradition.

The live stream will begin at 11.45 am UKT (UK Time) this Saturday, September 3 and will end at 4pm.

The free link can be accessed via www.vimeo.com/event/2371412

Attended by members of the Royal family, the Braemar Gathering is renowned for attracting high calibre competitors from home and abroad who represent sport and culture through field, track, bagpipe music and highland dancing events.

Taking place at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, the eagerly awaited event promises a day peppered with special moments including the much-anticipated arrival of the Royal family at 3pm.

Visitors and competitors alike will also admire the recently installed Platinum Jubilee Arch.

A permanent feature situated at the entrance to the Games Park, the impressive structure will provide a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, who is the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society and avid supporter of the annual Braemar Gathering.

During this event, you will get to experience the Massed Pipe Bands, Heavy events, Highland Dancing, Tug-o'-War, Track and Field, Solo Piping and many other traditions and activites associated with the culture and heritage of the Highland Gathering in the heart of Scotland.