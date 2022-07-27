Braemar Festival de Noel to return following funding boost

The winter event held in 2021 showcased the best in local food, drink and culture

The Fund, delivered by the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership with funding from the Scottish Government, has granted £4,700 to organisers of the weekend festival – recognising the collaborative initiative which celebrates regional food and drink.

In its inaugural year, the event saw hundreds of visitors descend on the Deeside village, enjoying a festive food market held in St Margaret’s Braemar, local crafts on offer in the Village Hall and artisan Scottish drinks taking centre stage in the Highland Games Pavilion. The added economic boost to the local economy was estimated at tens of thousands of pounds.

The weekend featured music from notable local performers and Christmas craft, photography and food and drink workshops – with the whole village coming to life, with special pre-Christmas deals in Braemar’s many locally-owned shops. Events were rounded off with a spectacular festival fireworks display from the rooftop of St Margaret’s.

The joint venture between arts venue St Margaret’s Braemar and the Ghillie’s Larder (Braemar’s Farmers’ Market) is supported by Braemar Tourism Group, partner venues, the Braemar Highland games Centre and Village Hall and an army of local volunteers.

Festival de Noel organiser Colin Hunter said: “After a brilliant first year, our aim was to go bigger and better for 2022 with Braemar’s Festival de Noel.

“We are delighted to receive support from the Regional Food Fund, which recognises this community effort in promoting regional produce, creating a new event enjoyed by visitors and locals alike and cementing a new fixture in the festive calendar for many years to come.

“This year’s festival is already in the planning – with more food and drink on offer at our winter markets, great workshops planned with local producers in the village, an amazing line-up of musicians and activities for kids too.