Braemar Farmers Market vows to keep local affordable

The monthly market will see regular stallholders head to Braemar (Photo: Ghillie's Larder)

The fifth monthly market of 2022 will see regular stallholders from across Aberdeenshire and Highland Perthshire descend on the village for what is a truly one-of-a-kind bringing together of top quality food, drink, crafts and music.

Recognising the cost of living crisis affecting households this year, market organisers Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Bowles are committed to offering a range of affordable local produce — and working with suppliers to reduce costs.

Stallholders confirmed include Deeside Honey, Pinewood Gin from Mar Lodge, Cafe Sal, Wild Braemar and the usual top-quality butchery, game, vegetables and smoked salmon from local producers. With more good weather on the way, Shorty’s ice cream van from Ballater will be positioned outside the market all day.

St Margaret's Braemar is the regular host of the Farmers' Market

The Ghillie’s Larder has become a monthly pilgrimage for local food lovers and visitors to the area alike. It is organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry — an Italian and an Aussie drawn to Highland Aberdeenshire by its world-class food, drink and hospitality.

The Ghillie’s Larder is open for business from 10am until 3pm this Sunday and takes place at arts, culture and events venue St Margaret’s Braemar, Glenshee Road.

Federica Bertolini said: “We’re passionate about bringing together local growers and artisan makers with people who appreciate the great food and drink we produce right here on our doorstep.

“But there’s no doubt that many people are feeling the pinch this summer.

The Ghillie’s Larder has become a monthly pilgrimage for local food lovers and visitors to the area alike. (Photo: Ghillie's Larder)

“We’re working closely with all our stallholders to make sure they can continue to make the Ghillie’s Larder the really special market that it is. By reducing their costs we can ensure affordability for customers without comprising on quality. We believe local producers and makers deserve our support during these tough times.