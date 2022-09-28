Braemar arts centre branches out with Legendary Deeside

The event features poetry, music and drama breathing new life into old stories.

Drawing inspiration from ghost stories, Jacobite derring-do and dastardly pirates, ’Legendary Deeside’ is a new commission from St Margaret’s Braemar.

Directed by veteran Scottish actor John Bett, Legendary Deeside is an hour-long gallop through poetry, music and drama breathing new life into old stories. Bett is joined by North East Makar Sheena Blackhall, who has penned original material for Legendary Deeside, performing alongside Aberdonian actor Hamish Somers.

Underscoring Legendary Deeside is music new and old written, arranged and performed by fiddle maestro Paul Anderson.

Legendary Deeside premieres at the Victoria Hall, Ballater at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 20, with a performance at Queen’s Cross Church, Aberdeen on Saturday, October 22. Tickets are available at stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk

Legendary Deeside is a commission by St Margaret’s Braemar, supported by the Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 Community Stories Fund. This fund is being delivered in partnership between VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland with support from the National Lottery Fund.

Paula Gibson of St Margaret’s Braemar said: “We, at St. Margaret’s are absolutely thrilled to be bringing some of the most exciting tales of Deeside to new audiences. The music and lore if the area is truly legendary and our performers stellar.”

John Bett said: “Your chance to listen to some local stories and music in the company of James Scott Skinner, Queen Victoria, Robert Louis Stevenson ,Captain Kidd, the Jacobite heroine Colonel Ann, Auld Slorachs, the wizard and a talking parrot from the Invercauld Arms. The stories are read and performed by John Bett, and Hamish Somers along with Sheena Blackhall who provides poems and songs. Musical sparkle is added by local legend Paul Anderson on his fiddle.”