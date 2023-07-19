BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who fell from offshore platform

Oil giant BP has been fined £650,000 over health and safety failings after a worker fell through an open grating on an offshore platform into the sea and died.

Sean Anderson, 43, sustained fatal injuries when he fell through the grating on the lower deck of BP’s Unity installation

Sean Anderson, 43, sustained fatal injuries when he fell through the grating on the lower deck of BP’s Unity installation on September 4 2014.

BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd was found guilty of a health and safety breach at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on July 14 following an eight-day trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial, the prosecutor led evidence showing that the company had failed to have suitable and sufficient control measures in place in respect of open gratings on the lower deck.

Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service), said: “Sean Anderson’s death was entirely foreseeable and could have been avoided if BP had taken all reasonably practicable precautions.

“His death and the risk of fatal injury to which others were exposed cannot be understated.

“There were serious deficiencies in the safety arrangements adopted around the management of open gratings which BP should have identified.

“BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd could have done more to address the risks which is shown by the post-incident changes in procedures.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Anderson’s family at this time.”

Mr Anderson was part of a team carrying out routine maintenance on BP’s Unity platform which was about 97 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.

He was from the Tyne and Wear area and was employed by the industrial services firm Cape.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman said: “BP failed in their duty to have suitable and sufficient control measures in place in respect to open gratings on the platform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BP spokeswoman said: “We acknowledge the outcome of the court proceedings.