Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new “No Bounty” alternative until December 18.

The limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing Bounty bars.

Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen said: “Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And to those loyal Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

But should the beloved Bounty be kept? Have your say in our snap poll.