Boost for Doric projects

The Doric Board was created to energise public appreciation of the region’s exceptional heritage. This is the Board’s fifth annual set of New Year Awards which are supported by the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

This year’s awards once again attracted rich and diverse entries from across the North East and beyond.

Doric Board Chair, Frieda Morrison said: “Every year, the Board is heartened by not only the volume of applications to the New Year Awards but also the quality and diversity of the projects which apply.

“By playing a part in helping these creative and exciting projects to realise their ambitions, we hope to emphasise the importance place of Doric as a thriving and vibrant language in modern society and celebrate the many ways in which it is being explored in the 21st century.”

The full list of recipients:

New Deer Community Association – “New Deer and Roon Aboot.” Book of reminiscences by 90-year-old local man Sandy Ritchie

Buchan Heritage Society – “Heirskip.” Assistance to fund printing of the Society’s annual magazine

Simon Gall – “Enriching the written Scots/Doric in the environment.” Enrich Doric database.

Fit Like Joggers – “Couch to 5K Programme.” Assistance in purchasing t-shirts for members.

Mike Gibb – “Songs of the North East and the Stories That Inspired Them.” Assistance for book telling the stories behind some of the area’s best-known songs.

Orb’s Community Bookshop – “Crows tae Craas.” Assistance in translating and publishing and illustrated Victorian publication.

Gordon M. Hay – “Green Corn I the Breer.” Assistance in publishing a collection of original short stories, mainly in Doric.

Dr Sally Evans – “Fiction Direct.” Assistance to publish a Doric translation of Wuthering Heights

Turriff & District Heritage Society – “2024 Doric Day.” Assistance to stage a day of talks, readings, and music in Doric.

Robert W. Milne – Funding for an opera in Doric

Aberdeen Art Gallery – “An Evening of New Doric Work.” Assistance to host an evening to showcase new Doric talent.

Doric Books CIC – “Musins o e Makar.” Assistance to record and upload to social media platforms work by Sheena Blackhall

Marguerite Cruickshank (Mither Tongue Keith) – “Scotland’s Untelt Story.” Assistance in producing flyers and leaflets for distribution in Keith.

Lorraine McBeath – “Fit? Fa? Far? Fan?” An illustrated children’s book.

Caroline Fowler – “The Ramblins o a Buckie Quine.” Publication of a compendium volume of poetry.

Tapsalteerie – “Bloodsongs” by Mae Diansangu. Publication of a poetry collection by MD a “young black queer” poet.

Jo Gilbert – “Soond an Spoken Wird.” Attendance at workshop and purchase of recording equipment for project.

Aaron Gale – “Jack an e Beanstak.” New puppet show based on this fairy tale and Hansel & Gretl