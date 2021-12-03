Bomb disposal experts called to a hospital after patient came in with WWII mortar stuck in rectum

Bomb disposal experts were called to a hospital when a patient came in with an unexploded device stuck inside them.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:49 pm

Army experts attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning amid fears the anti-tank round could be about to explode.

Staff were able to remove the object from the male patient before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called.

The MoD told The Sun: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Gloucestershire at the request of local police.”

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We can confirm that the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday.

"As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time."

Police confirmed that there was no danger to the public.