Body pulled from Solway Firth on the border between Scotland and England

A body has been pulled from the Solway Firth on the border between Scotland and England.

Police Scotland confirmed the discovery was made late on Saturday afternoon.

The force said in a statement: "Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman has been found within the Solway Firth, near to Cummertrees, Annan, on Saturday, January 11.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

A spokesman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard was asked to assist Police Scotland with an incident overnight on the shoreline in the Cummertrees area of Solway Firth. Annan coastguard rescue team attended."

